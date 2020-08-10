Home TV Show The Circle Season 2 : What Netflix is planning for coming seasons...
The Circle Season 2 : What Netflix is planning for coming seasons ?

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Circle is the face for the new generation of the reality television show. The first season of the show recently premier in January 2020. The contestants compete against one another to win and become more popular. The show is running hit. Fans find it innovative, and just after one month of season one, they want a sequel.

The Circle Season 2 Release Date

Here is good news, Such response to season one. Netflix is proactive in their decision making. In March, Netflix renewed the show for a second season and also for the third season. Though season three is not bright but season two is not so far. The season is supposed to start, but due to pandemic conditions it’s is facing delays. Even then, 2021 will witness the release of season 2 surely.

About the plot of the show and Season 2 

The best thing about the show is the contestants, not celebrities. Anybody, from many walks of life, can participate for the show. The show has a linear selection process and contestant go through two screenings. The show begins with eight participants. However, there are Maximum 25 participants. The best part is they compete without meeting each other. Instead, they all communicate on an application. Each time a player is a vote out, replaced by another contestant waiting in the wings.

Yogesh Upadhyay

