The Circle Season 2: Time to pretend to be an Influencer

By- Pristha Mondal

The Circle is an American reality show, which arranges for a competition among the participants. The first season, consisting of 12 episodes, is produced and hosted by Michelle Buteau. It was premiered on 1st January 2020 on Netflix.

The rule is that the contestants have to stay far away from their accommodations. They were shifted in the same building but were not allowed to meet with the other participants. They were allowed to keep in touch with other contestants using ‘The Circle.’ It is like a computer program that helps to convert their message into a text. Through that specially designed app, the contestants could easily interact with one another and assume to be a completely different person than the real one.

With these interactions, the participants rated each other, and the two highest-rated persons were given the tag of “Influencers’. What next? Watch ‘The Circle’ and enjoy it!

Release date of the second season

The Circle fans will be delighted to hear that Netflix has officially announced the comeback of The Circle Season 2. Not only that, but they have also announced that there will be the third season too.

Despite all these official announcements, it is still not known precisely when the show will be back again. But the viewers can expect it to release after one year of the first season, like around January 2021.

The reason behind this delay is that the shooting of the second season has not started yet. So, considering all the circumstances, it is expected by the viewers to give some time to the makers of the show. Till then, keep this suspense up.

Casting members of The Circle Season 2

As of now, there is no teaser out yet. And no official announcement has been made on the choice of the contestants. So, it is very well understood that there is no news regarding the casting members of The Circle Season 2.

But one thing is assured – the participants who were in the first season will be allowed to enter for the second season. Rest, we will get to know everything after an official declaration.

The plot of The Circle Season 2

As per the makers of the show, they have said that people based on different personalities will be chosen for this season. This would make it more exciting and suspense-filled to watch.

Moreover, the registrations are open for the show, and a post is shared on their official Instagram page too. So those who are interested can create an account on their website and grab the chance to make an appearance there. Please do follow their official Instagram handle for the updated news regarding the registrations.

Pristha Mondal

