The Netflix celebrity is currently pursuing fashion, television, and movie

The Circle winner Joey Sasso has signed with A3 Artists Agency, The Hollywood Reporter has only learned.

The adorable Rochester, New York, native has been a breakout star on the book fact struck, which Netflix has revived for two seasons. Living in Los Angeles, Sasso is working on completing his fire job, the indie attribute Young Lion of the West, he composed, produced and stars in.

A3 called Abrams helps his aims are pursued by Sasso in beauty and style. He is focusing on developing a stage for both men’s skincare and seemed in a Reebok commercial that was nationwide and has walked at New York Fashion Week Blue Jacket.

Sasso now seems in Ad Council’s”Alone Together, Stay Home” PSA alongside fellow Circle favorite Shubham Goel, multihyphenate DJ Khaled, singer Michelle Williams, Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli, rapper Taylor Bennett, Catfish’s Nev Schulman, and singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus.

Sasso has been handled by RJ Thorpe in Team EBMG.