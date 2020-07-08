Home TV Show The Chi season 3 is out now : episodes, cast and some...
TV Show

The Chi season 3 is out now : episodes, cast and some spoilers

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The Chi :

The Chi is an American drama series created by Lena Waithe about life in a neighbourhood on the Southside of Chicago. Rick Famujiva directed the pilot. The first season of this series was dropped on January 7, 2018, on show time and renewed by a sequel season two on April 7 2019. All two season had ten episodes each and a total of twenty episodes.

Chi season 3:

The Chi season three is out on June 21, 2020, on the same platform show time. Till now six episodes are dropped. The season three continues from the finale of season two only. If you like family drama, relationship twists so it can be the right choice for you.

 

The Chi season 3

Plot and basic storyline:

When we check back later into The Chi this week, it’s a few days after events of season three premiered and Keisha still not found. But Kevin promised not to tell Nina and Dre where his sister was. So even though he is freaking out at the start of the episode, texting his friends. Once Nina realises what’s going on, she and Dre head to the school, figuring out if Keisha won’t miss her classes even if she is avoiding home. But her teachers haven’t seen her and principal adds that she is missing out her last classes……………..and the story goes round and round.

tRaIlEr

Cast and artists:

Jason Michell, Ntare Guma Mbalio Maine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Michael Epps, Shamim Brown, Barton Fitzpatrick, Burgundy Baker, Lucien Cambric, Jahking Guillory, Brian king, Steven William and many more hardworking artists.

Yogesh Upadhyay

