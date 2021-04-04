The Boys Season 3: Read All Latest News Here About Boys Season 3!!

Amazon Prime is excited about its upcoming superhero drama, which stars a Superman-like lunatic who is more of a villain than a hero. The good news is that The Boys has been renewed for a third season. During Comic-Con 2020, Seth Rogen, a well-known comedian, and actor who also acts as the executive producer for The Boys said that the show’s creators wanted to renew The Boys for a third season because the show’s viewers enjoy the way it works.

When Will The Third Season Of The Boys Premiere?

The release date for the third season of Boys has yet to be confirmed. But that doesn’t mean we don’t know when it’ll arrive.

That’s because the third season of The Boys has started shooting. Back in February, producer Eric Kripke and star Karl Urban posted pictures of themselves on their way to shooting in Toronto. What does this mean for the release date of The Boys season 3?

We can figure out a (hopefully) reasonably realistic release window by looking at previous season shooting schedules and how they aligned with real air dates.

Season 1 of The Boys began filming in May 2018 and concluded in October 2018, with an air date of July 2019 – a nine-month break. Season 2 of The Boys, meanwhile, was shot from July to November 2019 and will premiere on Amazon Prime in September 2020, a ten-month break.

If shooting goes according to schedule, The Boys season 3 will be released in late 2021. If previous seasons are any indication, expect it to arrive in the first few months of 2022.

Who’s In The Cast Of The Boys Season 3?

Jensen Ackles of Supernatural will play Soldier Boy, the “original superhero” who served in World War II and went on to become “the first superstar, and a mainstay in American culture for decades.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead has also been rumored to be joining the cast, with Kripke announcing that he has already discussed a part with him.

“I don’t believe it’s finalized yet,” he said, “but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.”

Plot:

The season two finale is a true game-changer, changing the course of the entire show going forward. Homelander is still alive and well in Vought Tower, despite the fact that the Boys are no longer in hiding. Don’t be surprised if Queen Maeve’s blackmailing scheme backfires at some point in season three, as he had a sticky ending of his own.

The most dramatic alteration, however, happens in the context of the final twist. Is Congresswoman Victoria Neuman supporting or against Vought? Perhaps she’s trying to play both sides in order to benefit from the turmoil that will inevitably ensue.

Looking forward, season three could plant the seeds (so to speak) for the younger Boys spin-off, which is rumored to follow Vought superheroes in training at school.