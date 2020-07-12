The Boys season 2 trailer will remind you the best show on Amazon Prime

- Advertisement -

The Boys Season two is under a few months, and Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first official trailer to the yield of its superhero show.

After exposing their presence the corrupt and violent version of the Justice League of the universe, into The Seven, the titular group of activists have been on the run.

The trailer chooses what worked about season 1 of The Boys — a bearded Karl Urban (who performs The Boys’ chief, Billy Butcher) swearing-in a monologue — also gives the men and women what they need over and over again. Also, we receive a small, disturbing chance of Homelander (Antony Starr) drinking what is probably breast milk from a jar — season 1 showed this is only one of those insane Superman-like figure’s’items’.

Check the preview out below:

The Boys year two releases on Amazon Prime.

The reason you should watch the Boys.

It would resemble the signature series of Amazon Prime Video if you didn’t have the time to have a look at The Boys nevertheless: a smash hit which was able to catch everybody’s attention when it published. Based on the book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it investigates what could happen if superheroes existed in real life, but only with poor intentions under the auspices of a company.

While the promotion materials make it appear outrageous and violent, the series is heartfelt at precisely the exact same moment. It delivers a whole lot of insight into what inspires both The Boys and The Seven by introducing the viewer to personalities that are fresh to both teams: Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) respectively. They form a friendship throughout the collection.

Karl Urban, meanwhile, has got the type of gruff, humorous character he has always deserved as Billy Butcher, a grieving, a misanthropic but knowledgeable chief who desires nothing more than to deliver the’supes’ of down the Seven (and send monologues concerning the Spice Girls in a dark cockney accent).