The Boys Season 2: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

The series which made us binge-watch the whole season for its intriguing and amazing black comedy has to be The Boys. Season one had a total of eight episodes and the show was wholesome. Now the series will be back with a new season and fans are more than excited. Amazon has confirmed the sequel and we can expect the new season soon. The show also has interesting action parts. The series is based on the comic book of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The plot of Season two:

There is no official information available regarding the plot. The story of Season one revolves around The Seven and The Titular boys

Jennifer Salke said, “We are thrilled that The Boys have surpassed our predictions for viewing in its first two weeks, and has become one of our most-watched Amazon Original series by our Prime Video customers. This creates great momentum and excitement for us as we get ready for season two”

The series is best known for its surprise elements so it’s difficult to keep with the track of what will happen in the sequel.

The cast of Season 2:

The cast will include Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Jessie Tusha as A jolt and Chace Crawford as The Deep.

Release date and trailer:

Amazon renewed the show in 2019 for another season and confirmed that Season 2 will have eight episodes. Karl Urban revealed that the filming of Season 2 has been completed in November 2019. This means that we expect the show anytime soon. Season one premiered in July 2019 so fans are guessing that Season 2 might also release in July. But this has not been confirmed yet. But the show will be premiered this year for sure.

There is an official trailer available. The trailer didn’t give out a lot of details but we can see there will be a lot of violence. The trailer did impress all the fans out there.