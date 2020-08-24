The Boys Season 2 : just few more days of excitement , releasing soon!!

- Advertisement -

Base on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s action pack comic book. Amazon Prime’s original The Boys digs deep into fictional society . And looks so how superheroes and civilians co-exists . After successful season one there are demands for season 2 of the show .

The Boys Season 2 Release Date :

According to the announcement on 26 June 2020 the second season of the show will fall on 4 September 2020. Though it will have slight different format this time . Where the initial run sees all eight episodes add to prime in one go . The series is going weekly for its second season or installment. With 3 episodes debuting at launch and new addition on every Friday until 9 Oct 2020. There are some leaks that a special recap episode may fall on 28 August .

The Boys Season 2 Plot and Storyline Details :

The first season of the Boys ends on a huge Cliffhanger , as Billy Butcher finds himself with his missing wife. Who reveals of rising Homelander’s baby . Season 2 will pick up on the fall out of that reveal and find a way for Butcher to get off Homelander’s radar . Vought International is attempting to assert dominance on global politics by securing crucial defence contract. If they succeed in that it will bring a disaster to the world .

The Boys Season 2 Cast and Artists :

Karl Urban , Jack Quaid , Dominique MC Elligott , Jessie T Usher , Chace Crawford , Erin Moriarty . New faces include Patton Oswalt , Goran Visnjic , Clandia Domint , Aya Cash.