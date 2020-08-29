Home TV Show THE BOYS SEASON 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What we...
TV Show

THE BOYS SEASON 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What we Know So Far !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
It is an American super hero web series based on comic of same
name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and developed by
Eric Kripe for Amazon as they fight back against individuals
who abuse abilities. Season 2 has 8 episodes

“The Big Ride”
“Proper Preparation and Planning”
“Nothing Like it in the World”
“Over The Hill the Swords of a Thousand Men”.
“We Gotta Go Now”.
“The Bloody Doors off”.
“Butcher, Baker, Candlestick, Maker”.
“What I know”.

THE BOYS SEASON 2 RELEASE

On September 26, 2018 official poster was released. On October
5, 2018 with the series at the Annual New York Comic a teaser
trailer was released. On January 24, 2019 trailer was released on
official twitter account. Series was promoted on July 26, 2019.
On June 26, 2020 it was announced that season 2 will debut on
September 4, 2020 with first 3 episodes and rest will be released
on weekly basis.

THE BOYS SEASON 2 STORY

Final episode of Boys in season 1 with huge bombshell from
comic books as Billy’s wife was to be alive. It deal with
Homelander’s move into parenthood with Stillwell’s death, the
Seven have even more power than before. Biggest drawbacks
was distinct lack of featuring infamous five kicking superhero
but season 2 is different in regard. Season 2 showcase more of
the Boys doing what Boys do Best. The Comic books provide hints                                  on direction of season 2.

It will fascinating to see how isadapted live action. Future episodes deal with to allow
superheroes into US in order for Butcher to gain upper hand. An
Old man used to turn the adventure’s into comic books includes
dirty laundry. The season 2 will be released on September 4,
2020.

Tejeshwani Singh

