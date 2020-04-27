THE BOYS SEASON 2: CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The good news has been told The Boys was renewed for a second season. Announced by Amazon before the first season even aired. This effort will provide fans gives more opportunities to better understand meanwhile also diving deeper into the comic-book source material.

CAST:

Most of the main core cast from season one will return.

Which includes characters like:

1.Karl Urban [Billy Butcher]

2. Jack Quaid [Hughie]

3. Erin Moriarty [Starlight]

4. Chace Crawford [The Deep].

STORY PLOT:

Nothing is compared to how things left in the finale. All season long, Butcher sought revenge against Homelander, believing he had raped his wife and driven her to suicide.

The suspicious role of this will undoubtedly play a huge role in season two, turning Butcher’s world upside down even more than before. We support Tek-Knight, a batman rip-off whose addiction to sex with everyone and everything would provide an interesting counterpoint to the sexual harassment which explored in season one.

RELEASE DATE:

Amazon hasn’t announced an official release date for the second season just yet. However, we do know that season two will mostly come out in mid-2020. All thanks to a post shared by Karl Urban on social media.

TRAILER:

After a confusing panic, the trailer was published and later removed. We got to see a blood-drenched Homelander, plus lots of gore and a flash of that super-powered kid. Click on the link below to watch the trailer.