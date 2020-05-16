THE BOYS SEASON 2: CAST, RELEASE DATE, ANNOUNCEMENT AND ALL LATEST DETAILS.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The Boys season 2 appears to be on track to swoop in and give us a one-two punch of both the follow-up to one of the best debut seasons ever, as well as an honest to goodness actual show to watch.

Season 2 has 8 episodes all in total. The Episodes in alphabetical order are:

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

Nothing Like It In The World

Over The Hill With The Swords Of A Thousand Men

Proper Preparation and Planning

The Big Ride

The Bloody Doors Off

We, Gotta, Go Now

What I Know

CAST:

The Boys season 2 cast remains largely unchanged at its core. But there will be new faces to shock us all. The main cast includes:

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher)

Jack Quaid (Hughie)

Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk)

Karen Fukuhara (The Female)

Tomer Kapon (Frenchie)

Erin Moriarty (Starlight)

Anthony Starr (Homelander)

The Deep (Chace Crawford)

Queen Maeve (Dominique McGelliot)

STORY PLOT:

Much of The Boys season 2 story will invariably deal with the aftermath of Homelander’s grand reveal, as well as charting the escape of Hughie, Frenchie, The Female, and Mother’s Milk now that they’re on the FBI hitlist. Kripke, though, has also offered up a slightly more light-hearted tease of what’s to come, including an appearance by producer Seth Rogen.

RELEASE DATE:

Eric Kripke has done his level best to keep fans assured that The Boys season 2 is still on track. While it (hopefully) won’t join the list of COVID 19 delays, we’ll have to make do with these shots of Homelander and Billy Butcher from some remote off-location post-production.

TRAILER:

The Boys season 2 trailer is here nice and early. The teaser is officially out. Click on the link below to see it.