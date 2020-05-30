Home Movies The Boss Baby 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and what you...
The Boss Baby 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and what you should know

By- Tejeshwani Singh
The Boss Baby has been an all-time favourite animated movie. To date, there has been only one chapter, and the fans are craving more.

If you are one of the fans and eagerly waiting for the second part, then you will get to know about the release date, cast, plot, trailer, and many more.

About the movie

The Boss Baby is an American animated comedy movie. It was first launched back in 2017, shown by Tom McGrath. The movie got applauded, and it was also nominated.

Keeping all aside, here is everything we can show you concerning the second part.

The Boss Baby 2 release date

The Boss Baby 2 will get released on March 26, 2021, by Universal Pictures as per reports. Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the shoot of almost all the films and series has stopped. The trailer already released for the fans to keep them updated.

The Boss Baby 2 Cast

The earliest cast will come back to play their characters. These will involve Alec Baldwin as Theodore/ The Boss Baby. Miles Bakshi as Tim Templeton, Tobey Maguire as Adult Tim. Steve Buscemi as Francis E. Francis, Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton. Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton, and Conrad Vernon as Eugene Francis. But, there is no update on the new addition to the movie.

The Boss Baby 2 Plot

Even though there are no official details on the plot of the second part. But we are looking forward that the second part will pick from the closing of the first movie. Nothing made firm yet. But in the trailer, we can see The Boss Baby’s life after he left the association and how the siblings pull through together.

The Boss Baby 2 Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpFF7ziNLLw

Also Read:  Justice League 2: Release Date, New cast And Everything You Should To Know
Also Read:  TABOO SEASON 2: LATEST NEWS AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT IT SO FAR!
