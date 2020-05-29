The Blacklist Season 8: Release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know about this crime thriller show

- Advertisement -

A brand new season of The Blacklist will be here soon and the fans are more than excited. The Blacklist is an American crime thriller television series which was first premiered on NBC. Now get ready to witness a new season. The show is a huge hit for its amazing storytelling, phenomenal performance, and interesting plot. The show is also available on Netflix.

NBC’s co-presidents said, “Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the top of their game and make The Blacklist one of NBC’s signature series.”

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers, and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”, they also added.

The plot of Season 8 :

There is no official announcement on what the plot could be but we can expect a lot of twists and turns like usual.

Bokenkamp said to ‘The Wrap’, “As you point out, we are deep into the mythology, and we’re closer to the end than the beginning, but at the moment we’re just having fun unpacking the story we’re telling.”

The cast of the new season:

The cast includes James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper and Hisham Tawifq as Dembae Zuma

The additional cast might also join with regards to the story.

Release date and trailer:

We all are aware Season 7 is animated due to the COVID-19 global pandemic which shows the team’s dedication. The shooting for the new season is most likely to begin after the pandemic. So we can expect the series by 2021. But no official confirmation has been given.

As the shooting hasn’t begun there is no official trailer for the season yet.