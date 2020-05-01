The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything you need to know!!

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller tv set. It was the very first time established on NBC. For its eight seasons, the show had been revived About February 2020.

The show follows Raymond”Red” Reddington; a former U.S. Navy officer turned into a high-profile criminal who willingly surrenders to the FBI and assists them in discovering dangerous offenders. In the record, he has compiled from prosecution.

Release Date

No launch date has been announced. On the other hand, the speculations are that Season 8 may fall late in the year 2021.

Cast

James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington

Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Hisham Tawifq as Dembae Zuma

Apart from them, we’re most likely to see some new characters joining the upcoming season.

Plot

Considering that the season is continuing with the episode of this season May 2020, releasing 15th, we can’t comment on the storyline of the season.

Trailer

The final episode of the season is very likely to come with spin, and it’s not possible to predict anything unless we do not get to understand what that plot twist is.

Considering that this season’s shooting is not begun so as for today, there are not any trailers for Season 8.

When Can We See It On TV Screen?

Season 8 was going to begin. But on a block, the entertainment business was on account of the epidemic of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The making of Season 8 couldn’t be initiated. The speculation is the fact that Season 8’s shooting will commence.

So we will probably get to watch Season 8 “The Blacklist” sometime later in the year 2021.