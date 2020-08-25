The Blacklist season 8; Possible plot lines; release date everything you want to know so far

- Advertisement -

The series blacklist was produced by so many executive producers namely, Jon brokenamp, john davis, john Eisendrath, Jhon fox, Joe Carnahan, James Spader. I am sure the same producers will be remaining for next season. people are very much excited to watch the next season as it was one of the best series. There were already seven seasons with 152 episodes and each episode reveal a good moral among the fan clubs. The entire series was based on crime fiction and it was distributed by sony pictures television, NBC universal television distribution. This series had won many of the awards namely, golden globe awards, primetime Emmy awards, screen actors guild awards. These awards are given for outstanding performance. I am sure the next season will win many of the awards. I also hope Jon bokenkamp will be creating the next season. stay calm, wait, and watch this series.

The Blacklist season 8; Plotlines;

In this story, there were so many crime scenes and there were also many thrilling episodes. one of the characters named Elizabeth worked as an agent and finds the criminals. The entire story was a really interesting watch. I hope the end of the finale will be expected on next season. let us wait for the better openings. I am sure the plotlines will be revealed as soon as possible in future days.

The Blacklist season 8; Release date;

We know the pandemic of COVID-19 has stopped all of the production works. I am sure the production work will be started after this global effect. Let us wait for the new release date.

The Blacklist season 8; Cast and characters;

We may able to see some familiar faces namely James spader as Raymond, megan boone as Elizabeth, Deigo klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, harry Lenix as Harold Cooper, mozhan marno as Samer navabi, etc…

Let us wait for some more new characters for this series.

The Blacklist season 8; trailer;

There were no specified trailer updates for this series and I hope It will be launched as soon as possible in future days. let us wait for the good beginnings.