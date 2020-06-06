THE BLACKLIST SEASON 8: Official announcement date, Cast, Release date, Trailer and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American wrongdoing spine chiller TV arrangement. The arrangement is made by Jon Bokenkamp. The arrangement spins around Raymond “Red” Reddington a previous U.S. Naval official turned prominent crook.

RELEASE DATE:

No official Airdate has been declared by the producers. In any case, theories are that Season 8 may drop in at some point late in the year 2021.

TRAILER:

The trailer has not been announced yet. Stay tuned on the moscoop for more information. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 7.

CAST:

The main cast featuring in season 8 will be:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington

Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Hisham Tawifq as Dembe Zuma

Nonetheless, it will be fascinating to watch whether our primary foe Katarin Rostova played by Laila Robins will be coming back to the show or not.

STORY PLOT:

When the last scene of season 7 is out which is going to debut on fifteenth May 2020. We’ll be in the situation to draw out certain hypotheses or even foresee some potential plotline. Since the last scene may forget about some remaining details through which we could advance toward foreseeing the eventual fate of the up and coming season.