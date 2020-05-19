THE BLACKLIST SEASON 8: Latest updates on Cast, Air date, Teaser and Story plot expected

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Blacklist is a mixture of twist-filled scripts, fast-paced direction, and brilliant performances have ensured that the show’s still going as strong today as it did when it first hit our screens. Chris Parnell, co-president at Sony Pictures Television, praised executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath for continuing this series.

CAST:

We have no much cast updates. Megan Boone will be back as Liz Keen, alongside Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix as Donald Ressler and Harold Cooper.

Katarina Rostova is the main antagonist of season seven, so will Laila Robins return for season eight? Time will tell.

STORY PLOT:

Season six teased us significantly before apparently revealing it. But there’s still plenty of mystery and missing pieces of the puzzle, the solutions to which will be drip-fed to fans until the final season, we’re sure. And we’ll also get more information about Red’s true identity unless season seven gives us the final answer. Of course, now that Red’s close friend Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) has returned to the show, he could be a key to that expansion of the mystery. Season 7 is already airing on NBC.

RELEASE DATE:

The Blacklist has always come back in either September or October in the US. If we were gamblers, we would have bet the house on season eight airing in late September 2020. Season seven is premiering in the UK on Thursday, April 23 on sky one. We can expect season eight to arrive at some point in 2021.

TRAILER:

Trailers usually land in the month leading up to the premiere, so we might have a long while to wait. Make sure to stay tuned on the moscoop for more latest updates.

As soon as it arrives, we’ll drop it right here, just for you. Till then, watch the trailer of season 7.