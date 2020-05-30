The Blacklist Season 8: Air date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist season 8 is happening, guys! First premiered back in 2013, NBC’s The Blacklist has recently been renewed for season 8. One can imagine the amount of popularity a series needs in these times even to have two seasons, let alone 8!

Release Date of The Blacklist season 8:

As this is a TV series and not a web series, the seasons usually release shortly after their preceding ones. Part 1 of season 7 aired in October 2019, and part 2 in April 2020. Moreover, The Blacklist has always been released in either September or October. So by this trend, we might see season 8 as early as September 2020.

The Plot:

Dom was last seen getting his consciousness back. However, the actor who plays Dom, Brian Dennehy, passed away recently. So it would be interesting to see what the showrunners choose to deal with Dennehy’s character.

Coming to the story of Liz and Red, we had seen that Liz rejects Red once again. Even after all that Red had done for Liz, he is turned down back. Moreover, Liz tells Dom that she is on her mother’s side. We know that Katrina had almost killed Dom earlier. This will only give rise to more twists and turns in the tale, something we absolutely can’t wait for. The ending of the seventh season had to be changed a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet there were so many cliffhangers that our hopes are incredibly high for season 8.

The Cast:

James Spader is expected to be back as Reddington (Red). Megan Boone will return as Liz Keene, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper whether Lotte Verbeek will be back as Katarina Rostova is unknown. Since Katarina had a negative role in the last season, we are unsure if she will return.