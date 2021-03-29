type here...
The Blacklist Season 7: Ultimately, With A Splendid Animated Script, Liz Takes Her Darkness

On March 11, 2019, the seventh season of the American crime thriller television series The Blacklist was ordered. On Friday, October 4, 2019, at 8 p.m., the season premiered on NBC. The season was supposed to be 22 episodes long. The show was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the season was reduced to 19 episodes, with the season finale featuring some animated segments to round out the episode.

The Blacklist Season 7

Review:

The Blacklist’s seventh season was as successful as it should have been. Liz found out about her mother, who happened to be staying across the hall from her, during the season. Liz is torn between Red and her mother as to who is telling the truth, but with Red refusing to tell her what she wants to hear, she leans more towards her mother by the season’s end, as she accepts the evil influence she’s been experiencing all season in the season finale.

This season, we learned about Ressler’s backstory, which included his brother’s assistance in disposing of the body of a cop who had killed their father twenty years before. And the team welcomes a new member, Aliana Park, who has a tumultuous past with Reddington.
The arrival of accountant Frank Merwin was one of the most exciting developments in this tale. Though at the end of the episode he was caught, it seems evident that this figure is still a part of history.

The Blacklist Season 7

The Blacklist’s seventh season has shown that it is still going high. The show continues to bring out the best of these characters. Week after week, episode after episode, the series continues to prove that it has teeth, though there are moments when it appears that it is running out of gas. Brilliant writing and character growth, as well as another season of outstanding performances from the cast, especially Megan Boone, who has been particularly strong this season. For his guest-starring appearance in the 150th episode this season, Al Roker deserves an Emmy nomination.

