The Blacklist Season 6: Reddington's Identity Is Finally Unveiled!

The Blacklist Season 6: Reddington's Identity Is Finally Unveiled!

The sixth season of the American crime drama television series The Blacklist premiered on NBC on Thursday, January 3,...
The sixth season of the American crime drama television series The Blacklist premiered on NBC on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 10:00 PM, followed by a Friday, January 4, 2019, at 9:00 PM time slot broadcast. There were 22 episodes in the season, which ended on May 17, 2019. Early episode reviews noted that the sixth season was more serialized than previous seasons, concentrating more on the main characters’ storylines and the emotional fallout from recent events.

The Blacklist Season 6

Review:

Following the surprising conclusion of the fifth season, the sixth season began with thrilling thrills and intrigue that propelled Liz and Red’s relationship to new heights. Liz manipulated her father Raymond Reddington by setting him up to be arrested, knowing that he is dead and that someone is impersonating him.

This was a pretty good revelation in terms of Blacklist reveals. Rather than have present-day Reddington (or someone else) simply relay this information to Liz or Ressler, the show made the correct decision to devote an entire episode to the reasoning behind the decision (Diego Klattenhoff). Of course, it was clear from the moment Mann walked onto the screen that his character was the younger.

READ MORE:- For All Mankind Season 2: Apple’s Space Drama Comes Close To Righting The Ship.

The Blacklist Season 6

As Reddington’s trial progressed, Liz had a change of heart about Reddington after learning the truth about what had actually transpired between him and her mother. As soon as Red is free, he and the task force are pitted against the President of the United States of America and his staff, in the same way, that Red and the team helped Liz escape the Director’s custody in season three.

The season ended on a cliffhanger with Reddington meeting Liz’s mother, who kidnaps Reddington at the season’s conclusion. Season Six was one of the greatest in the series’ history. With brilliant wiring, character growth, and performances from the cast, the season was raised to a new level.

