The Blacklist 8 – Current Update For Release Date, Cast, Plot And Important Storylines Here!!!

By- Pristha Mondal
The Blacklist 8
The Blacklist is an American crime thrilling web television series. The first season of The Blacklist was aired on 23rd September 2013, on NBC. After the first season, it has six other seasons that have already been released. And, the eight seasons is going to release soon. The whole series producers are Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, and Joe Carnahan.

The first season starts with a person trying his best to help the FBI in capturing a terrorist. That terrorist was thought to be dead long back. Raymond Reddington uses the FBI for exposing the corruptive works going on internationally and his benefits too.
Later on, in the seventh season, we realized that Reddington was kidnapped by using a drug. But, he escaped somehow. In this way, the series kept on becoming more thrilling. Watch it to know-how!

Release Date of the Blacklist Season 8

Heading towards the eighth season, The Blacklist is stuck due to the pandemic situation. It was supposed to be out by September 2020. But the situations are different, and the series might release in 2021 now.

 

Raymond Reddington will never lie to you, but he may not tell you the whole truth. #TheBlacklist

The viewers will have to wait a bit longer to experience some crime scenario. Do not worry! Till then, watch the prequels. It will be of great help to understand the eighth one. And stay tuned to our website for the updated news.

Casting Members of the eight season

The most important casting members, Raymond Red Reddington and Elizabeth Keen, James Spader, and Megan Boone, will be back again with their power-packed performance.

Other cast members who are supposed to join are Harry Lenix, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq.
If there are any changes in the casts of The Blacklist Season 8, it will be updated as soon as we get official notice.

The Plot of the eight sequel

There are no official announcements made by the makers of the how regarding the storyline of the eighth season. All that we can guess is that it will continue from where the seventh season had ended. And we might get to see some trust issues related to Red. Also, we might experience some complications in the relationship between Liz, Red, and Katarina.

