THE AMERICAN HORROR STORY SEASON 10: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

The American horror story is an American horror drama television series. It has a total of 9 seasons as of now. This show is the favorite of horror story lovers. Every season has a different approach. 

This show is about a dysfunctional family that moves into an old house. This house has a history filled with horror and suspense. This series is full of suspense and gets the viewer binging the episodes. 

Let’s find out more about the cast, plot, and release date of the tenth season. 

 American Horror Story Season 10 Cast

 The main stars of the series are likely to return in the 10th season. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are the main actors. New faces and characters can be expected in season 10. 

 American Horror Story Season 10 Plot

 This series revolves around the collection of stories. These stories follow a pattern that consists of a house with a cult, a witch coven, a resort, a haunted farmhouse, an asylum that carry secrets. Apocalypse has also been a part of this show. The plot of the 10th season is likely to be the same as the previous years.

 American Horror Story Season 10 Release Date

 The previous seasons were released in October or September. Following that pattern, season 10 was expected in the same months. 

 But due to the ongoing pandemic and crisis, there has been a delay in the release. FX revealed in May that the tenth season is officially delayed to 2021. There is no official announcement of the date and month of publication. 

 

Tejeshwani Singh

