Actress Courteney Cox has found her way to make it through the coronavirus pandemic – pals.

Cox told TV host Jimmy Kimmel she recalled little about the hit sitcom where she performed with Monica for a couple of years.

“People love the series, I chose to binge-watch Friends… it is excellent!” She said through a video connection.

“I do not recall ever being on the display, I’ve such a terrible memory.”

She added: “I recall enjoying everybody there and having fun and that I recall certain times of my life I had been there, however, I do not recall episodes”

The show has enjoyed a resurgence and notched up 236 installments.

The actress said she’d bought the Friends box later it had been removed Netflix in the US in expectation of their HBO Max streaming 31, set on Amazon Prime.

All 10 series continue to be available on episodes and Netflix in the united kingdom.

As a result of her recollection, Cox stated she has stressed out when folks ask her to answer questions.

This was a red rag to a bull for Kimmel, who chose to test her understanding at a head-to-head a fan of the series, together with his uncle.

Cox dropped 5-0 Regardless of the questions being Monica-related.

Questions comprised that peed on her leg The One With The Jellyfish and that Monica shared her first kiss.

Reunion delayed

Her look was used by cox on the flow to ask audiences to contribute Kimmel.

She confirmed that filming was postponed on account of the coronavirus catastrophe.

Cox said she and Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer Was supposed to picture the program on Tuesday and Monday.

The particular will observe the throw reminiscing about their time – if it can be remembered by them.

No firm date has been given, although the special is anticipated to be on HBO Max.