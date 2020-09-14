The Accident Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plotline And Latest Updates On Sequel

- Advertisement -

What do we expect from The Accident Season 2? What are the recent updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date, and plot of The Accident Season 2.

The Accident Season 2: Release Date

The Accident, initially a Channel 4 drama, airs on Hulu for the American audience. The season one of The Accident premiered on November 22, 2019, on Hulu. The very first season consists of four episodes in its entirety. Following its launch, the Accident received an attractive rating from audiences, debuting with 2.8 million viewers. Observing the success of year 1, there is no doubt that the series will go back for a second season. If renewed, enthusiasts can expect The Accident season 2 to release in 2021.

The Accident Season 2: Cast

Sarah Lancashire as Polly Bevan

Mark Lewis Jones as Iwan Bevan

Jade Croot as Leona Bevan

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Harriet Paulsen

Nabhan Rizwan as Tim

Joanna Scanlan as Angela

Eiry Thomas as Greta

Genevieve Barr as Debbie

Adrian Scarborough as Philip Walters,

The Accident Season 2: Plot

This Accident’s storyline starts by introducing us to Pauly Bevan, a dedicated wife of a local politician and a committed mother to a daughter with a lifelong disability. Her husband, Ivan Glygolou, is the leader of the council. Now when the construction site falls and kills many teens, the only surviving group heads out: Leona, also Polly’s rebellious kid. The entire city is due to the children’s death, such as Polly’s close friends Angela, Greta, and Debbie.

Polly is exceptionally furious with Celbridge Development project leader Harriet Paulsen. However, Polly is horrified to understand that her daughter can be portrayed as the principal culprit since the case falls short. The matter is further complicated when Polly supposes that Ivan may be hiding something from her. Meanwhile, Angela gathers the rest of the households to demand justice while Harriet is questioned at work.

Her assistant and boyfriend, Tim, leaked controversial information to protect her, which generates further unrest in the city. As the investigation progresses, the community sheds light on their children to reveal more profound truths. On the other hand, Polly has been forced to make a challenging choice to choose between her husband and justice. On the trial date, Polly is also concerned when Leona declares that she wants to testify. However, her most significant risk is the threat of her relationship with Ivanka, which breaks down even after the disaster.