The A List Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Should Know !!!!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The A list is a British Cliffhanger Drama series . The style is a teen oriented thriller . Dan Berlinka and Nina Mativier are the creators of the show . Certainly , United Kingdom is the place of origin . Season one has 13 episodes of 26 minutes each. Patrick Harlin is the director of Drama . After season one and it’s cliffhangers audience is demanding for season 2.

About The A List Season 2 and Predictions :

Netflix deliberate to start the profitable season of The A List within August 2020. As a consequence of immense popularity gain from this arrangement . The group plan to provide additional episodes. But there is no official release date in the favour yet . However next season will hit the screens definitely . The group has eperices of many problems because of prevailing pandemic around the globe. The crew will proceed to work on it as soon as this scenario comes to normal.

The A List Season 2  Cast Details :

Lisa Ambalavanar , Savannah Baker , Cian Barry , Eleanor Bennet , Jacob Dudman , Benjamin Nugnet , Rosie Dwyer , Jack Kane , Max Lohan.

 

Yogesh Upadhyay

