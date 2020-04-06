The 100 seasons 7: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

- Advertisement -

Fans have been waiting for The 100 to return for their seventh season, season six was mind-boggling. But we are convinced the makers will end the show, although, with year seven, we will also see the conclusion of The 100!

Season six abandoned its lovers and season seven will give us the answers to the mystery.

RELEASE DATE OF THE 100 SEASON 7

Well, there is a piece of exciting news for all of the fans out there expecting the series to be in their screens this summer, it’s HAPPENING!

The CW has formally declared the seventh and the last season of this 100 will soon be aired on Wednesday nonetheless, there is not any official preview out there yet, but we will keep you updated with all the news.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg announced that the series would end after year 7 on his Twitter handle, he also said that they have a special ending planned for all of the lovers, he added saying”I hope [lovers will] be fulfilled,” I am satisfied. I think it’s a fairly strong, emotional finish.”

Each season of The 100 has 13 episodes, but for its seven seasons, which is going to be the last 1, CW decided to keep 16 episodes for sure going to enjoy this season fans are! This will put the number of episodes in the series to a total of 100 we have to say.

Another great news for the lovers out there who are sulking into The 100’s notion ending we have good news! One episode of the final season of this 100 will be utilized as the retractable pilot, which is going to be a potential for a prequel series that will be set 97 years before 100’s beginning.