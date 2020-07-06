The 100 Season 8: You should know about its Cast, Release Date, Plot And More Details.

- Advertisement -

American Thriller, Sci-fiction, Post-Apocalyptic play show, The 100, has seven most astonishing seasons to binge-watch. The series’ first season was dropped in 2014. The show airs on Netflix and contains a total of 90 episodes until now. After ninety decades of conflict, a spaceship with survivors dispatches 100 delinquents back to the property, the narrative of the show is intense & super fascinating. The audience has adored the series was supported by &. Especially all of the sci-fiction fans marked this. The show has remarkable evaluations and a fan base. After the release of year 7 in 2020, the fans urgently waited to hear the news for the release of season eight.

Here are all updates you need to understand 8!!

Release Date, Trailer Date: The 100 Season 8

As show premieres on CW, we’ve got sad the network has announced that there will no season 8 for the show, season 7 will be considered as the year and also the ending for the show. CW network declared they wouldn’t do any production for the season. Season 7 is on atmosphere with six episodes until today, and this season of our series will have a total of 16 episodes. We can expect a perfect ending.

Cancellation: The 100 Season 7

We think the significant reason behind the cancellation of season 8 is the show’s viewership; it stored on decreasing. Star cast was affected by this. But, we know that the series has an audience which admires the series, however, also faces some criticism. The series was recorded as the show.

Cast: The 100 From Season 1 to Season 7

We’ve noticed these characters faithful towards the series, and these will be understood from the episodes of season seven. The cast will include, Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Marie, Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Paige Turco as Dr Abigail Griffin, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane.

Let’s see what season 7 has stored.

Plot: The 100 Season 7

The narrative starts later when humanity was being destroyed after we watched. Season seven will reveal the complete truth with a perfect finish. This year has been showing the last of hope, As there are just six episodes of season seven on-air. In season seven, time travelling would is not feasible. I am also expecting to see Clarke and mark their love, and Bellamy ties the knot. The end will ultimately provoke, to know whether they will be successful in exploring the planets that are new. I myself cannot wait to see the episodes. Fans also have been waiting!!