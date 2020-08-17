Home Netflix The 100 Season 8 : What's going to be the fate of...
The 100 Season 8 : What’s going to be the fate of the show??

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
The 100 is one of the popular teen dramas on the television at the moment. The show is currently in its seventh season and is already making headlines for its plots. The 100 is a post-apocalyptic teen drama. This is loosely adapted from novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan. It is a creation of Jason Rothenberg for the AW television network. The show debut in 2014 and since then getting appreciations for the content.

The 100 Season 8 Release Date :

Season seven is currently available on the television screens since May 2020. The seventh season announced in April 2019. It was earlier announce that season 7 will be the last chapter of the show. Though series makers are not announcing a conclusion or anything like that. May there are chances for return of season 8. We just have to wait for any new news on the topic.

The 100 Season 8
Plot and about The 100 :

The plot of the show takes place in a world ravaged by the nuclear attack. Where the surviving humans reside in a space on a ship. Ninety-seven years after 100 juvenile delinquents are sent back on the earth to see if they can start lining on it again. The show follows the struggles and stories of those 100 juveniles only.

Do the show going to have a Prequel?

Show’s creator Rothenberg announce that they are working on a prequel to the show. The name is not suggested yet. And it will announce after season 7. So the conclusion can be that instead of season 8, the show may go for part 2 with a prequel to that.

Core Cast of The 100 season 7 :

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Augeropon, Lindsey Morgon, Paige Turio, Henry lascusick.







