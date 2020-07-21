The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

The 100 :

aThe Hundred is a post-apocalyptic teen drama web television series. It is loosely based on novel series by Kass Morgan. Jason Rothenberg creates this show for CW Television Network. The show first released in 2014 and was lovingly received by critics and audiences. Undoubtedly it is one of the popular teen dramas on television at the moment. The show is currently in its seventh season and is already in headlines.

What about The 100 Season 8?:

The 100 seasons seven is currently running on screens and was recently dropped. It was premiered in May 2020. Before the release of Season seven, it was made clear that it will be the terminating season. Season seven will be the final chapter of this series. And there is no new season for this show.

Plot/script of The 100:

The show takes place in a world ravaged by a nuclear attack where the surviving humans reside in a ship. About 97 years after,100 juvenile delinquents are sent back on land to see if it can be habited again. So the storyline centers around them and their struggles to survive on Earth. Some of them die; some are alive and struggling to adjust.

Leading artists of The 100 :

The leading artists that drive the script of this show include Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeroponlo, Lindsey Morgan, Paige Turio, Henry Cusick.

Some good news for viewers :

Show’s creator Rothenberg announced that they are working on a prequel to this show. The name is yet not suggested, and it will be announced after the show ends. There is no official announcement regarding this now.

In conclusion, we can say that we may not witness another sequel. But there will be a prequel to enjoy.