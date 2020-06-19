The 100 Season 8: Plot, cast and all the latest information about the show

- Advertisement -

The 100 is an American science fiction drama airing in CW. Season one was aired in 2014 and the show is currently in Season 7. Season 7 started premiering in May 2020. The 100 has a total of 85 episodes till date. The series is developed by Jason Rothenberg and the show is based on the novel series of the same name written by Kass Morgan which is a huge hit. Season 7 will have a total of sixteen episodes. Now, CW has announced that the Season 7 will be the finale and will be the end of the series. The fans are sad that the show is about to end but at the same end, the fans are eagerly waiting for the finale of the series.

The plot of the show:

The 100 is a show about the post-apocalypse and comes under the genre of science fiction. The story travels as a group of 100 people surviving an apocalypse. They are brought back to the earth by a spaceship where there is no civilization after the destruction. The show is very much appreciated by fans for its fast pacing storytelling and an intriguing plot. The acting of the cast in the series is top-notch. All the seven seasons were interesting and loved by the audience. The series is about to finally end this year. We are now waiting for the finale.

The cast of the show:

Eliza Taylo as Clarke Griffin, Paige Turco as Abigail “Abby” Griffin, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Thomas McDonell as Finn Collins, Christopher Larkin as Monty Green, Devon Bostick as Jasper Jordan, Eli Goree as Wells Jaha, Isaiah Washington as Thelonious Jaha, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Kelly Hu as Callie “Cece” Hartwig and Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane.

Release date:

Season 7 is already released in May 2020 and the latest episode was aired on 10 June 2020. The show is currently airing on CW. The episode is all set to air on 17 June 2020.

The trailer of Season 7 was released way back as the show is currently airing.

There will be no Season 8 as the current season is the finale of the show.