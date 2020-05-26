The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Story Here

- Advertisement -

The 100 Season 7 is a go!

Tragically, this will be the last excursion for The 100. CW President Mark Pedowitz affirmed during the system’s 2019 Summer TCA press visit appearance that The 100 season 7 will be the show’s last season, however, it might live on in a prequel arrangement.

As a midseason debut, The 100 was one of the fortunate shows to wrap up creation before the COVID-19 hit, so we will get a whole season of the sci-fi dramatization. Here’s all that we think about The 100 Season 7…

The 100 Season 7 Release Date

The 100 Season 7 will return on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 pm ET.

Creation on Season 7 began back up in August and enveloped by March, so the whole season ought to be a great idea to go, not at all like some other CW creations that needed to close down creation before the season wrapped up.

The CW as of late discharged the accompanying banner for Season 7, which includes the surprisingly idealistic slogan “It doesn’t end here.”

The 100 Season 7 Trailer

Yes, fortunately, we have the trailer

The 100 Season 7 Cast

Eliza Taylor will be back for The 100 Season 7, alongside Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu.

Visitor stars will include:

Adina Porter (Indra),

Jarod Joseph (Nathan Miller),

Luisa d’Oliveira (Emori),

Sachin Sahel (Eric Jackson),

Tati Gabrielle (Gaia),

Jessica Harmon (Niylah),

Lola Flanery (Madi Griffin),

and Ivana Milicevic (Charmaine Diyoza).

Hope won’t be a scalawag. Slaughtering off a dearest character is a decent method to assign yourself as the new antagonist of the arrangement, however, we likely shouldn’t pass judgment on Hope too rapidly. Regardless of not having any desire to say much regarding this new puzzle character, Jason Rothenberg that he believes we’re going to wind up preferring her and her snappy mind. That is presumably something to be thankful for considering TVLine reports that Flannery will be an arrangement standard in The 100 Season 7.