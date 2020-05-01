“The 100 Season 7”: Release Date, Cast, and More Updates!

- Advertisement -

With the fans still trying to overcome the sixth season, ‘The 100’ is set to release its final season very soon world-wide. The seventh season has been decided to be the last season and will be on Netflix this year. The fans all over the world have mixed emotions for the show after the deaths of two significant characters. They are expecting a lot more from the upcoming season, wondering what the new season will have in store for them and they can finally see what happens next.

Release Date

The wait is soon expected to be over. The show will be available on Netflix on 20th May 2020. The announcement made by The CW, officially stated that the 7th season would premiere on Wednesday, 20th May 2020, finishing the show with a total of 100 episodes across all seven seasons. No trailer has been released yet. However, a recent tweet by Jason Rothenberg told that the production would release a trailer very soon. He said that, due to the Covid-19, the work has slowed down a little.

Cast

The 7th season of ‘The 100’ will have a significant cast from the previous seasons only. Eliza Taylor will return as lead Clarke Griffin and Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake. The others, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Paige Turco as Dr Abigail Griffin, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, and Richard Harmon as John Murphy. Shannon Kook, who was a guest star in the season five finale and became a full-time cast member in season six, will be back too.

What else is there in store?

The final season will be having a total of 16 episodes. The makers decided strictly to stick to 14 events for the other seasons. Season seven will focus on The Anomaly – as you’d expect, given the adult Hope twist. However, this one will be longer and more exciting. There has been no update on the plot of the show yet, and the makers have not revealed any storyline as of now. However, the last season may have a big battle to conclude the series.