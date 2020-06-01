THE 100 SEASON 7: Premiere dates, Cast, Release date, Announcement and everything you need to know so far

- Advertisement -

WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

The long-running post-apocalyptic drama returns for a seventh and final season May 20, but before it does, we’re covering everything you need to know about The 100 Season 7. Fans love the series for its story-driven use of futuristic technology; the fresh-faced, appealing young cast; a strong and confident female lead in Eliza Taylor; and the narrative’s provocative, futuristic spin on Lord of the Flies. CW’s post-apocalyptic show is loosely based on the novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan and centers on a group of criminal juvenile prisoners in search of habitable worlds after a nuclear armageddon ravishes Earth.

Here’s what you need to know to go into the forthcoming new season.

WHEN DOES IT PREMIERE?

The 100 Season 7 premieres on the CW Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE?

There will be 16 episodes total this season. We know the titles of the first four episodes: “From the Ashes,” “The Garden,” “False Gods” and “Hesperides,” respectively.

WHERE TO WATCH ALL 6 SEASONS?

The previous six seasons of The 100 are available to stream on Netflix.

SEASON 6 SPOILERS:

It is heavily rumored that Octavia will return in some form in Season 7. Other tantalizing details we’ve heard ahead of the premiere include the looming threat of Sheidheda (Dakota Daulby), and, of course, more convicts added to the cast. Sources say Season 7 picks up right after Season 6, with no time jump.

HOW TO WATCH AND STREAM IT ONLINE?

Tune into The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes or stream episodes the next day on The CW App.