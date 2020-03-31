Home TV Show The 100 Season 7: Get All Latest Update And Much More
The 100. The six seasons extended run on CW and Netflix is coming with the seventh one. The information had been confirmed. Well, we have a release date. Also, the season will be the final in the show, supported the manufacturer, by Jason Rothenberg. The season will be twisted, more than the preceding seasons. It will have a satisfying and emotional end.

When Is The 100 Going To Release?

The filming of this series wrapped up on the 14th of March before the lockdown. The series is set to launch on the 20th of May 2020. The showrunners have supported it. Also, the season will be a total of sixteen episodes, which brings the total to 100 episodes, is not it?

What Might Happen In The Next Season?

Well, the year left one hell of a cliffhanger to the lovers. However, the season will clean all of it. Jason Rothenberg reported that we may not have noticed the last of Octavia. It means she could look in another season. It is not certain if she’ll seem in live-action or at flashbacks, being alive. This is something that will be understood after the launch.

The season will begin from where we were left by the previous one. Rothenberg explained they will pick up in the seasons’ finale. Additionally, he stated the show didn’t feature any time traveling. Hope to appear all grown up is linked to time. They don’t plan to describe it. Rothenberg explained that the time was acting funny and we’ll be aware of the premiere of that in year seven.

rahul yadav

