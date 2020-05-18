The 100 Season 7: Every Point Of View About The Final Journey We Need To Know More

- Advertisement -

Anything is possible in the last season of The 100, as Clarke & Co. explore a mysterious new force called “the Anomaly.” However, what exactly does this wormhole that is otherworldly have in store for our favourites in the coming weeks? And which faces will arrive out this narrative?

As a lot of the final season. we could try to answer these questions. The societal media-friendly cast of the show, in addition to showrunner Jason Rothenberg, has retained on-set posting to make sure a season of surprises.

In reality, the only real details we have about The 100’s final casting news with personality breakdowns, along with also the explosive trailer released only last week. Even we could say that Season 7 will blow our heads, extending the chances — and hairstyles, even in certain instances — beyond the show.

We’re just hoping that our characters live. And they are all of our favourites, so… perhaps we can just take it easy on everyone this year? No? OK, fine.