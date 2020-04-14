The 100 season 7: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

- Advertisement -

All you want to know about The 100 season 7 is here !!!

The 100 Season 7 is an American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama television series that premiered on March 19, 2014, on The CW. The series, developed by Jason Rothenberg, is loosely based on the novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan. Season 7 is almost ready to go! This final season will wrap all the twists and turn created in all the six seasons. After the death of two major characters in season 6 fans are eagerly waiting to see how these turns will match destiny.

The 100 season 7 Release Date :

so, we are at the beginning of the end for this series!

According to the sources, It will premiere in May. The CW has officially announced that the seventh and final season of The 100 will debut on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. There’s no trailer out yet, but it’ll come soon!

The 100 season 7 Cast Details :

Many members of the cast and crew will be no longer part of the series!

The cast for The 100 season 7

Eliza Taylor.

Paige Turco.

Thomas McDonell.

Eli Goree.

Marie Avgeropoulos.

Bob Morley.

Kelly Hu.

Christopher Larkin.

The 100 season 7 Trailer

The 100 season 7 Storyline

The series follows a group of Delinquents, who has been sent down to Earth to see if it is survivable or not. For the first time in nearly a century, humans have returned to planet Earth, but they realize they’re not alone.

Set ninety-seven years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity’s lone survivors send one hundred juvenile delinquents back to Earth, in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet. The series is set 97 years after a devastating nuclear war wiped out almost all life on Earth.