Home TV Show THE 100 Season 7: Episodes 1-4: Plot Synopses, Directors, & Air Dates...
TV Show

THE 100 Season 7: Episodes 1-4: Plot Synopses, Directors, & Air Dates Details Your Attention Please

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

The 100: Season 7, Episodes 1-4 plot synopses, directors, and atmosphere dates have been published by The CW.

The 100 Season 7, Episodes 1-4 Press Release

“From The Ashes”

SEASON PREMIERE: Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends try to reconstruct Sanctum as a new threat climbs in the forests. Marie Avgeropuolos Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). First airdate 5/20/2020.

“The Garden” 

MYSTERIOUS PAST:  Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. JR Bourne, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, and Eliza Taylor star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). First airdate 5/27/2020.

THE 100 Season 7

“False Gods” 

UNEXPECTED THREATAs Raven (Lindsey Morgan) confronts a sudden threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) should maintain the peace of opposing factions in Sanctum. Tasya Teles, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, bob Morley, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Also celebrity. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). First airdate 6/3/2020.

“Hesperides”

OUTSIDERS: Mysterious outsiders arrive with information of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) overlooking individuals. Marie Avgeropuolos Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). First airdate 6/10/2020.

Also Read:  Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot and all the latest updates

Cast Details:

The 100: Season 7 celebrities Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, Chuku Modu, Shelby Flannery, Stephen Adekolu, Alaina Huffman, Lee Majdoub, and Chad Rook.

Also Read:  Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Details You Want To Know

Leave your ideas on this particular The 100 news and also this article below from the comments section. Readers trying to encourage this kind of content can see our Patreon Page and eventually become among FilmBook’s patrons. Clients seeking more The 100 news may see our The 100 Page, our The CW Page, and also our The CW Twitter Page. Clients seeking more TV display news can see our TV Display News Page and also our TV Show News Pinterest Page. Want notification? Want notifications? FilmBook team members publish posts by Mail, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Flipboard.

- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Apple Plans To Sell Mac Computers With In-House Chips From Next Year

Technology Manish yadav -
Apple intends to sell Mac computers by year depending on the chip layouts utilized in its iPhones and iPads with its main processors, Bloomberg...
Read more

‘Carnival Row Season 2’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast And Everything A Fan Must Know About Its

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Carnival Row is a political, urban fantasy web television series in America. It is created by “Travis Beacham” and “Rene Echevarria. It was first...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: What To Expect? Get Premiere, Cast, Plot And All Updates

TV Show Raman Kumar -
About Virgin River Depending on the novels with the same title Virgin River is an American web collection that is intimate.
Also Read:  Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Some Major Updates On Screen
Was taken in beautiful and...
Read more

World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer Everything You Should Know

Movies Ajit Kumar -
World War Z is a horror film. The zombie film appeared on June 21, 2013, at the theaters. It gained recognition for the performance...
Read more

Manifest Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Iformation

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Manifest is a unique show dealing with some of the most mysterious things in the world, along with the series revolves around the lives. Season...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.