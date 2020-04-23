THE 100 Season 7: Episodes 1-4: Plot Synopses, Directors, & Air Dates Details Your Attention Please

- Advertisement -

The 100: Season 7, Episodes 1-4 plot synopses, directors, and atmosphere dates have been published by The CW.

The 100 Season 7, Episodes 1-4 Press Release

“From The Ashes”

SEASON PREMIERE: Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends try to reconstruct Sanctum as a new threat climbs in the forests. Marie Avgeropuolos Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#701). First airdate 5/20/2020.

“The Garden”

MYSTERIOUS PAST: Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. JR Bourne, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, and Eliza Taylor star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). First airdate 5/27/2020.

“False Gods”

UNEXPECTED THREAT: As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) confronts a sudden threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) should maintain the peace of opposing factions in Sanctum. Tasya Teles, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, bob Morley, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Also celebrity. Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702). First airdate 6/3/2020.

“Hesperides”

OUTSIDERS: Mysterious outsiders arrive with information of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) overlooking individuals. Marie Avgeropuolos Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and Chuku Modu star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). First airdate 6/10/2020.

Cast Details:

The 100: Season 7 celebrities Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, Chuku Modu, Shelby Flannery, Stephen Adekolu, Alaina Huffman, Lee Majdoub, and Chad Rook.

