The 100 Season 7: Everything We Need To Know For This Season

The 100 returns for the seventh and final season. Here’s everything you need to learn to prepare.

The popular post series The 100 returns for its seventh and final season on The CW this month, bringing a close to the experiences of Clarke Griffin and her allies. Together with over episodes chronicling the characters as they endure gladiatorial games that are lethal, factions, and even relocating to a very different planet, there’s quite a lot of stuff to remember in prep for the show’s return. Here is a quick primer on what to recall in front of The 100 Season 7 premiere.

From The 100, a nuclear holocaust has ravaged Earth, making a lot of this world uninhabitable and wiping out the majority of the populace. However, a segment of survivors moves to an open space channel. Approximately a century after armageddon, young adults and one hundred teenagers are made to make landfall since the life support system and supplies. In a community onto an Earth, the team finds, amidst the drama and doubt, there are factions, who view them as aggressive, living on Earth.

Directed by characters such as Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin, the outfit makes brutal decisions as they and increasingly desperate fight to endure. This can be exacerbated by the channel crashing at the beginning of Season 2 on Earth, leading to conflict against the other factions on Earth. Along the way, Clarke discovers her bloodstream makes immune to radiation, which can be seen as a signal she needs to lead the primitive tribes. This discovery presages a sweeping radiation storm forcing Bellamy to lead a group to live on a ship in the planet’s orbit for five seasons, while the other team led by his sister, Octavia, takes shelter in an underground bunker, where she principles with a damn fist, forcing gladiatorial games to keep order and instituting cannibalism to survive. While taking on a daughter named Madi, who likewise has radiation-resistant blood, Clarke remains planetside and continues.

Following Bellamy and his team return to Earth as Octavia and her people emerge from their bunker, the groups are immediately at odds once more, together with Octavia having descended into power-maddened savagery. Following Madi defeats Octavia, she’s recognized as the rightful ruler of the surviving tribes, and has a device known as The Flame, containing the personalities of previous rulers, implanted inside her; Octavia is largely shunned for her actions inside the bunker but still commands a tiny group of loyalists. This is complicated by the coming of murderous criminals who’d been cryogenically frozen in a prison boat that arrived at the start of Season 5. The final habitable section of the world was destroyed, as conflict broke out again, and the survivors entered cryosleep to travel over a century into a faraway habitable world called Sanctum, where they arrive in Season 6.

Early expeditions quickly discovered Sanctum comprised its lethal conditions, including an eclipse that drove an energy storm called a temporal anomaly using the ability to send those and that madness. The natives discovered the planet was settled two hundred seasons ago, with colonists split into two factions: The Primes, who commanded a neighbourhood of religious zealots while covertly moving their consciousness into new host bodies, and also the Children of Gabriel, who lived in bloody resistance outside the main settlement.