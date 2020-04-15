Home Technology Tesla's Software Update To Improve Power And Acceleration
Tesla’s Software Update To Improve Power And Acceleration

By- Manish yadav
Back in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted an over-the-air software Upgrade was coming into the Model X and S Performance to Enhance Acceleration and Power. That program upgrade, v.2020.12.5, is rolling out to owners for free today through an abysmal update, with a guarantee of faster, more repeatable acceleration days, and something Tesla calls “cheetah stance.”

Per the v.2020.12.5 release notes, the Model S and X lower their front suspensions and adapt their elastic dampers when Launching Mode is triggered.

The release notes, the upgrade adds functionality. The car lowers its suspension and also adjusts its dampers to boost traction when engaged.

We were delivered information on what the upgrade comprises of by Tesla. Peak power rises based on year what Musk stated when announcing the update, and there is more electricity, which may be convenient if you end up in a drag strip lined up from a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Model X
Tesla Model X

Porsche has made a massive deal of the capacity to perform lots of acceleration runs of their Taycan. As when people get hot, functionality falls off, which requires the direction of motor and battery temperatures. Tesla appears to be reacting to Porsche with this specific software upgrade, promising an increase.

Tesla claims that the upgrade makes it much more accessible to Launch Mode and Max Battery Power manners, also, to trigger Ludicrous Plus. The software upgrade does a much better job of holding the vehicle in place when launching control is triggered, so there is no.

The upgrade is currently rolling out today and will come on all Model X and S Performance models when generation restarts at the mill of Tesla.

Manish yadav

