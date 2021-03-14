Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 2: After Success of Season 1 On Netflix

The popular show on Netflix is canceled after season 1 on Netflix. There are many reasons are telling for cancellation. Someone told that there is no popularity of this series Netflix gets or there is some dispute between producers and Netflix.

The Teenage Bounty Hunters is a crime comedy-drama story of twin sisters created by K jorden. It has a great start on Netflix but falls at an increasing rate. It was first added to Netflix on 14th August 2020.

Teenage Bounty Hunters listed as top three in the United States, losing out only to The Umbrella Academy and Legends of Korra. If it wasn’t up against those two extremely popular series, then you can be sure that Teenage Bounty Hunters would have scooped the top spot.

It seems Teenage Bounty Hunters has been canceled on Netflix, any speculation we previously had is moot at this point. According to the popularity of the first season, we thought that a second season would have arrived at the end of 2021. It can be said due to the growing backlog of Originals in production, thanks in part to the global pandemic, makes Teenage Bounty Hunters one of an increasing number of casualties for the production teams and crews.

The interesting climax at the end of the first season is that Debbie’s sister, Dana, is the mother of Sterling. This, of course, makes Sterling and Blair cousins, not sisters.

Except for the fact according to climax, Blair and Sterling are cousins and not twin sisters, we suspect they’ll overcome the shocking impact in season 2. But, it will take a lot of the second season to overcome this potential loss of sisterhood.

It can be predicted that Debbie and Anderson didn’t explain to the police why Dana was so ‘dangerous’ to Sterling. But as there is a reward for Dana’s capture for first-degree arson she won’t exactly be free from his deeds.

April fas the sweet girl has feelings for Sterling, and expressed interest in their romance in the future. But with her father on the scene, it’ll be almost impossible. It is not easy to say that what April’s reaction would be if it will come in front that John was hunted down for a bounty by Sterling.

Much More Thrillers and crime, the drama will be seen in the second season, maybe all same casts will perform in this season, the probability the acting of all will be gone mindblowing.

According to reviews of the first season, my opinion is we must watch this season it come on platforms like Netflix or somewhere else.