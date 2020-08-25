Teen Mom 2 Season 10 : just few days left , excitement overloaded!!

- Advertisement -

MTV debut Teen Mom 2 in January 2011 initially with cast Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska. To go with Lowry and Messer Chine is the newest cast member . Nine years of the show and it has a huge number of audience and a bunch of artists with it .

Now MTV is set to premiere Teen Mom season 10 o September 1 2020. Trailer is already on the platforms and give fans a little something to be exciting . Hyping it up to be a season you have never witness before . There are certainly some tidbits to be in the clip . One of the most noticeable shots in the trailer is Briana De Jesus claiming ” someone shave me STD” while talking to her mother . Chelsea is going to court again regarding her daughter . Meanwhile Kailyn Lowry , who recently had a baby is on phone with her mother .

Wondering when she will be able to meet her two years old son.

Audience and fans last witness the show on 26 November 2019 duting season nine finale . Fan’s hearts broke after watching Kailyn put down her dog. Briana calling things offswitch her boyfriend . But later reconcile him in New York . With a new season dropping in leads than one month . Fans are already speculating birth of Kailyn’s son . Drama us likely to unfold with father of her two youngest sons. Undoubtly it will be something fans are clamouring to see.