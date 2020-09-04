Team Fortress 2: Fans Are Taking More Enjoyment With The Game!!!

- Advertisement -

Valve has set up a permanent tribute to the late Rick May only off the beaten path in one of Team Fortress 2’s antique maps. Rick May also uttered classic characters such as Peppy Hare at Star Fox 64 and Dr. M in Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, who passed away from complications with all the COVID-19 virus in April. Fans new and old mourned the loss, developing a resurgence of fan inventions enclosing Team Fortress 2 as the gaming community revisited the game and admired the fallen actor. Rick May’s functionality was often highlighted in Team Fortress movies, including a standout comedic twist in”Expiration Date,” a 2014 pilot for an unmade Adult Swim show based on the game.

A month after May’s departure, Valve released an upgrade to Team Fortress 2, memorializing the guy. Adding a new main menu theme and figurines of his Soldier character sprinkled throughout the game. These statues, which were put in spawn rooms on most official channels, read a subset of voice lines from the character when approached. This upgrade lasted a month before being removed, and the match slipped back to its tired next decade of presence. Thankfully, the statue won’t go away permanently, now replaced with a durable and meaningful screen.

Depicting the collection of heads from Team Fortress 2’s”Meet the Soldier” trailer and the bronze statue first placed throughout the game after Rick May’s passing, his epitaph was permanently introduced to Team Fortress 2 at Valve’s August 21 patch notes. It will remain as a stationary memorial into the voice actor that depicted the match’s Soldier class. Players can find the tribute while playing on the Control Points rendition of Granary. The statue is just outside of Red’s spawn to the right, though it’s out of bounds and just behind the fence. For those who want a better appearance, the memorial can best be looked at on a private server where players can clip through the fencing using the in-game cheat menu.

Team Fortress 2 was first released in October 2007 and received regular updates, though they are somewhat more keeping the game maintained than incorporating in significant new content. Still, the dedicated TF2 fanbase has continued to pump out new channels for custom servers, and Valve still releases fresh cosmetics a couple of times a year. The game has had a profound effect on potential titles, such as serving as the clear inspiration for its gameplay of Blizzard’s Overwatch and other hero shooters.

Team Fortress 2 has more style in its first 30 seconds of theme than any note this has in its entire “sound track”. pic.twitter.com/eBGFaRlQ9s — Merrio ✊🏿 (@merriospas) September 4, 2020

The powerful characters portrayed by celebrities like Rick May in Team Fortress 2 morphed the standard silent space marines of previous shooters into full-on animated characters. Additionally, the match’s era let May portray Soldiers as the bloodthirsty psychopath that the world grew to appreciate. The character was an insane gun for hire who lied about his military service, all while wrapping himself in the American flag to excuse his abusive tendencies. Just like everything else at the TF2 universe, it’s played for laughs, but it is a mixture of kid-friendly visual design and mature themes that would almost certainly not exist since it is in today’s market. Rick May is gone, but his distinctive contributions to the world of gaming will live on forever.