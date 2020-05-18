Taboo Season 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Plot and much more!

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Taboo is a British drama that shows Tom Hardy as a direct act. The series premiered on January 7th in the UK and FX in the United States. Two weeks after this season premiered, the series was renewed for a second season in March 2017. Written by Tom and Chips Hardy, it was created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father, Chips Hardy.

CAST:

The main cast to be featured in season 2 is:

Lorna Bow / Delaney’s return as Jesse Buckley

Mark Gatiss comes as the Prince Regent

Stephen Graham as Atticus

David Hayman arrives as Brace

Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey

Jason Watkins plays as Solomon Coop

Nicholas Woodeson as Robert They.

STORY PLOT:

The plot revolves around James Delaney, who performed with Tom Hardy, returning from Africa 12 years later with 14 stolen diamonds. Since his father passed away, the show has been going on since the 19th century at a time in the history of London and also how James has lived up to his crooked lifestyle.

RELEASE DATE:

We expect a new season by December 2020. But as a result of this outbreak of coronavirus, many places were closed. This resulted in the post-production of this particular TV series being put on a stall. Hence, there might be a slight delay in its release.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned to moscoop for the more latest information on taboo season 2. Meanwhile to get a brief outlook, Click on the link below to watch it.