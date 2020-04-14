Taboo Season 2: release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Taboo is a British drama starring Tom Hardy at the lead role. Naturally, you should add it to a watch list. The show can be gritty and dark with a well-developed plot.

Since the show was released on FX on 10th January 2017 it has gained a great deal of fan following. There are, naturally, no doubts about the acting abilities.

Tom Hardy plays the main protagonist of this series James Keziah Delaney. Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce also has an important role in the show.

Fans have been waiting for a sequel to almost two years. However, the production was stopped because of the schedule of Tom Hardy.

SEASON 1 PLOT SUMMARY

The series is set in 19th century England. The story starts in the year 1814. James Keziah Delaney an ex-soldier returns to attend his father’s funeral. He had been presumed to be dead.

James’ father Horace Delaney possessed a piece of land named Nootka Sound in Canada. He’d abandoned the land to James. The land is of significance to the United States and the British Empire.

Fourteen diamonds are possessed by James and have information about the slave trade.

The narrative revolves around James deals with United State representatives and East India Company for his gain. It reveals cunningness and the ferocity of the character. drama

TABOO SEASON 2 PLOT UPDATES

In the summer finale of the first year, we see his followers and James sailing for America. So the next season is going to be based in America.

The story would comprise American Agents as said in an interview by Tom Hardy. The group is known as colonnade’.

The inventor of the series Steven Knights added James would be addicted to opium. So his visions will increase making him restless.

SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE

The creation of Taboo’s second season was halted as a result of the unavailability of Tom Hardy. However, after two long years of delay production began in 2019. Season 2 is expected to release at the end of 2020.

The situation is uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. We must wait for upgrades from FX.