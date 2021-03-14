T20: India Beat England In Second T20 Match By 7 Wickets

The second match of the 5 T20 series was played between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, the England team gave India a target of 165 runs. Chasing the target of 165 runs, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 73 and Ishan Kishan scored 56 runs.

Ishaan has become the second Indian to put a fifty in a debut match. This was the 26th fifty in Kohli’s T20 career. In response to this, Team India lost the match by losing 3 wickets in 17.5 overs and making 166 runs.

England team did not have a good start. He lost opener Jose Butler’s first wicket on the third ball of the very first over of the match. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Butler LBW. After this, Jason Roy and David Malan partnered 63 runs to take over the team.

David Malan scored 24 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him. Roy and Bairstow added 27 runs for the third wicket. Then Morgan and Bairstow shared a 28-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

England scored 164 runs at the loss of 6 wickets. Opener Jason Roy scored the highest innings of 46 runs. Captain Eoin Morgan contributed 28 and David Malan contributed 24 runs. Spinner Washington Sundar and fast bowler Shardul Thakur got 2-2 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal got 1–1 wickets.

India had a very poor start, having lost the first wicket on the last ball of the first over. Opener Lokesh Rahul was dismissed without opening an account. Sam Karan got him caught. Virat Kohli and Ishaan Kishan handled the innings with a partnership of 94 off 55 balls. Ishaan scored 56 runs off 32 balls. Adil Rashid bold him.

For England, Sam Karan, Chris Jordan, and Adil Rashid took 1–1 wickets.

Both Teams

India:

Lokesh Rahul, Ishaan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jose Butler, David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Karan, Chris Jordan, Joffre Archer, Tom Karan, and Adil Rashid.