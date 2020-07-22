Sword Art War of Underworld Part 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update

Sword Art has been one of the popular modern anime series. But it has trouble with the number of viewers. The viewers believe that it is the best anime ever. But some of them think that it is unnecessarily promoted. Whatever thinking people have, it is not false that the anime has paved a long way.

The article gives you all the details, from trailer to the spoiler about the Sword Art War of Underworld.

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld: Preview

The story takes place in the year 2022. A new video game – Sword Art Online is just released. The game offers the players to get inside the game and play. Soon the game’s secret spills from the shadow.

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Season 2: Release Date

The officials have announced that the first episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Season 2 will release on 11 July 2020. The trailers for the upcoming events are out! Check below.

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Season 2: Official Trailer

The official trailer of the Sword Art War of Underworld Part II is out. Follow the given link to watch the trailer now!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C27bHIDFU9Q

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Season 2: Spoilers

At the end of the last episode of Sword Art: Alicization, tandem with the 14th volume of the original manga was a spine chiller. The next season will come up with the next amount where the events that happened around Ocean Turtle will be all revealed. Sinon will be responsible for everything happening recently. Kirito will be taking time to cure as he was in the battle in the last season.

Alice will help Kirito to recover faster by taking him to Rulid Village. But things will not go well. They will come against Dark Territory. Asuna will need to take Kirito out of there. Also, Alice will be safely protected by Asuna. American players will be all misled to join the battle.

Are you ready to watch Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Season 2?