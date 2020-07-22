Sweet Magnolias Season 2: is this show going to have another season?

Sweet Magnolias:
Sweet Magnolias is an American romantic drama web television series. It is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and based on Sweet Magnolias a novel by Sherryl Woods. The first season of this show recently dropped on 19 May 2020.
What about Season2 of the show:
Till now there is no new news regarding Season2 is disclosed. There is no need to panic as no cancellation news is there. The novel Sweet Magnolias is a set of eleven small novels. Season one only consists of three stories. So there are plenty of stories that are left that easily be converted to four more seasons. Since many stories are still left so there are more chances that it will have a second season. But the writer also not disclosed anything regarding Season two and it’s production.
There will be a delay in the release series is even not renewed yet. Production is likely to start production as soon as possible. Due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postpone of many new seasons. We can expect Season two nearly around late 2021. If conditions due to pandemic become favourable and under control.
