Survivor: Winners at War And I thought I had been going to be receiving a call for it

So close, yet so far. That amounts up Domenick Abbate and Survivor: Winners at War. The Legend of Long Island dropped out on $1 million along with an opportunity to appear in year 40 because of this franchise’s most first-ever jury tie Survivor: Ghost Isle. That supposed the deciding vote was cast by finalist Laurel Johnson, and it was thrown by her for Wendell Holland, who proceeded while Dom had been relegated to seeing from his sofa 8,000 miles off to play at the variant.

Where he had been so close to emerging what’s it been like for Domenick to see a year? And what exactly does he make of the guy who beat on him was depicted up to now? The Ghost Isle runner-up called into EW Live (SiriusXM, station 109) on Thursday and shared his own conflicted feelings on observing Winners at War, his frank thoughts on his buddy Wendell, his take on the hottest Tribal Council, his choice for the participant who’s amazed him, and why he believes the play about Fire Tokens could have only just started. (To hear the whole interview — such as Dom’s ideas on Sandra departing the Edge of Extinction — hear it on demand about the SiriusXM program )

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You came the closest anyone has ever come to winning this game without actually winning, losing on a tiebreaker vote. So just give it to me straight: Did it hurt when you watched those 20 winners walk up on that beach on day one knowing you were just that one tiebreaker vote away from joining them?

DOMENICK ABBATE: Yeah, it is a bizarre Procedure. And there was a kind of a hint going over that year 40 went to be something. And I thought I had been going to be receiving a call for it. Since that meant I was not going back and when they shifted it that has been the very first blow. But it started the procedure which not only am I not going back, but there’s a brand new season with a theme which, guy, I must be with this one! So it is a process there are all these things which you are beating yourself around, then you overlooked it, and you go through as somebody who came close.

Like, man, I could have myself put up whatever it might have been, or if I’d have won that tiebreaker. But that portion of it is passed. It’s only a matter of seeing it. It is a feeling, particularly due to the simple fact that Wendell, that beat on me, is currently enjoying this year. It is as if at all possible, I am attempting to play him in a sense, but it is different. There is an emptiness for me wanting I out there got to find out what sort of chops I’d to get a VIP cast of players I would have wanted to see where I stood among the group of individuals.

I’ve been thinking about how hard it must be for you specifically, because of your situation, to watch this season, but how has watching the show just in general changed for you after being on the show?

Yeah, that is definitely. Plus it is not so much you know the ins and the outs of what is happening in the sport. However, from being an enthusiast wishing that I could play with the game, that is from as soon as you get it done a different feeling. It’s nearly a despair I have, such as when I ever had been to return another time, as far as I would like to get it done, there is something sad about not needing that first-time chills running down your spine. Just like being a Survivor virgin, I love to call it here you simply wish for this frightening feeling of not understanding what is next and what is to come. I am sure it continues with returning players, but as I said, seeing the series today as somebody who has done it, it requires just a tiny bit of the pleasure off since you sort of understood the ins and the outs of this game.

Whilst a viewer I still like the series however I could even figure out what is happening, and it is taking just sitting and loving it. I do not understand exactly what a few of those measurements are behind the scenes, so like that, I had been at one stage so I could take it as a buff. Nonetheless, it’s still amazing to watch. I am still a fan. Fan for certain. But something changes you attempt to see it and after you have been out there. It is merely something’s different. Not only for myself, but I’d say for any participant.

So your buddy Wendell beats you by that tiebreaker vote, but you guys are still very close. What do you make of the edit he’s getting this season? Because it’s certainly very different than the one he got last time.

Yeah, I am amazed by it. I am amazed as when I played him he was not competitive in character. I mean he had his moments, but he knew the way to hone it in. And I don’t understand what is happening this year. It feels like he had been doing good up until this swap there’s some history between the two, and where he is with Michele Fitzgerald. And I don’t know whether they are both sorts of messing with one another in ways, even if there is some kind of chemistry difficulty happening between Wendell and Michele.

And all a sudden we are seeing a more competitive side of Wendell, and I am not positive whether it’s due to this past relationship he has with her or when he is only saying, “Look, I am playing another game. I had an excellent encounter with Dom on Ghost Isle, but today it is my moment to do my own thing and I wish to show people the way I wish to play” And that is exactly what it is and it being misinterpreted. As individuals are perceiving it to be, it’s not quite as aggressive and that perplexed him. Since I believe in his head he is like, “Well, what can you mean? What am I doing that is such a huge thing?” Since I know him. As you mentioned, I am buddies with Wendell, therefore it mesmerized me when I visit a number of those networking opinions he is getting.

Since I understand the individual, Wendell the guy, and that I think what folks are currently seeing on TV isn’t the picture of who he is. So a number is coming that I feel a lot of folks are knowing the way he is attempting to put out it. But that is the price that you pay when you register to perform Survivor. You are likely to have whatever the editor is likely to perform for you. It’s beneficial, and it’s not. But I will say I am very, very surprised by the rise in his competitive play, which has been a remarkable difference in the way we were around Ghost Isle.

Let’s get into what happened at the last Tribal. Sele loses the challenge, and Yul ends up being voted out. I’m sure you’re happy about that, because Wendell lives to play another day. But what do you make of that decision by Nick and Michele?

I do adore Yul, although I was happy that Wendell endured this. I mean, as a Survivor enthusiast, I truly admired the match he played his season and also how he won. I believed it was a game that was complete. However, as I said, I am more glad that Wendell continued. However, for Michele and Nick, I think that it’s the obvious option. I mean, Wendell is giving everybody trouble in the tribe, but it does not compare to the primary ingredient, which can be”Do I wish to sit alongside Yul after the game?” And in the close of the afternoon, no one wants to sit alongside Yul. He is complete and too large. He. All gamers are fit by his character. There is not 1 man on the jury who may say anything bad. I think that it was an issue of”Yul will kick all our asses in the end, so let us just make this decision now that no matter what happens, he is the man that is going to get sent home.”

Who has been the biggest surprise for you, either good or bad, in terms of what you expected out of someone this season?

There is for me A surprise Sophie Clarke. And the reason I believe this is, is where there was just like a cult, 30, within her period with Coach, which was like that year? The coach was similar to the cult’s leader. And I felt as though because she needed to stick with the group rather than be an outcast, she did not get to spread her wings the year. She could do to. It worked out for her and she ended up dropping this year. However, I feel like this year we are getting to see a facet of Sophie we got to watch. And I hope of enjoying her. I am enjoying her match. I adore her as energetic. You can see that this year’s just relaxed, and I am enjoying how she is playing with the game and feel it is refreshing.

And I will be honest with you, I did not adore Sophie her very first time, and I believe that it’s not her fault. I believe due to the groups’ energetic she had been with, that it’s, it didn’t permit her to get to do her thing. This time she’s playing. She is making. She is doing things. And that to me personally, has been refreshing. I enjoyed watching her up.

Yeah, my winner pick was going to be either Sophie or Danni, and I went with Danni. Shows you what I know. Finally, what do you think of the Fire Tokens twist introduced this season?

I believe that it’s wonderful. I know it sounds since it seems like another thing we are adding into the sport apart from benefits and idols, wacky. You’ve got these tokens. However, I think that it’s enabling the players to take more of a stab. What is important to keep in mind is that it is likely to require an evolution of this entire year for people to understand the potential of everything you could do using Fire Tokens. It is the same manner I had to try to determine what is the possibility of the four fire-making that is last. Inside my time, that has been the very first time I learned about it so that I did not have to wrap my mind about: How can this alter the dynamic of the match of Survivor? It was only when you have seen it atmosphere 1 year, two seasons, 3 seasons before you get to see players take complete benefit of this shift in the sport.

And I believe I think you’ll see the play with it in time if we do watch Fire Tokens again. Not to mention that play is not coming. I believe exactly what it will mean towards the endgame and that the players have started to comprehend the ability of their tokens. So now you are beginning to see folks get more proactive into figuring out strategies to collect these tokens, instead of at the start of the game in which it is like, “I do not understand what the hell this thing means, I figure I will just wait and see what happens.” However, people are beginning to grasp the notion, so they are working to determine strategies to take tokens if it is dishonestly or reasonably. But there is a need for them and people have started to realize it. And I think that it’s going to bring out some gameplay in future episodes.

