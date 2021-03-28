Superstore Season 6: It Had Everything A Series Finale Should Have: Smiles, Tears, Jaw-Dropping Events, And Heartfelt Goodbyes

The return of Amy Sosa is one of the most thrilling elements of the finale. She arrives at “SuperStore” determined to assist her former colleagues in avoiding the closure of Store 1217.

Amy’s return to support her former coworkers exemplifies who she is. Amy’s character will still be more concerned with her Cloud 9 family than with any corporate work. The employees of Store 1217 are now ready to take on Zephra and save their store, thanks to Amy’s constant updates. They are optimistic that they will be among the 5% of Cloud 9 locations that will remain available.

And with Amy by their side, they can only do so much. Despite a valiant attempt, Zephra intends to turn Store 1217 into a fulfillment center, casting doubt on everyone’s future. All except Amy, that is. But one thing we do know about Amy is that she is deeply loyal to and protective of her Cloud 9 family. But it’s completely in character for her to resign from her executive position at Sephora.

Since everybody has lost their jobs, the entire finale revolves around the characters pondering their future plans while remembering their time at Cloud 9. Many of the characters, especially Mateo, are finding it difficult because their futures are uncertain. Mateo deserved to be promoted to Floor Supervisor in Superstore Season 4. He has excelled in every endeavor he has pursued, including as a floor worker, floor supervisor, eye center employee, and manager’s assistant.

Mateo’s story is intertwined with Glenn’s, who is facing a bleak future following the closure of Store 1217, which has forced him into retirement. Mateo, on the other hand, points out that no one is pressuring him to retire; he can find employment elsewhere. Dina’s plot demonstrates how much she has progressed since the first season of Superstore. She thought everybody could be replaced at the start of the show. Dina didn’t care for any of the staff, and she despised the majority, if not all, of them.

Dina now understands each employee’s strengths and weaknesses. She is unable to make a decision because she loves and appreciates all of her workers, which is a sign of her growth. There are strong character development and engaging ongoing storylines… making it a perfect binge, but not so much that it’s inaccessible to those who want to start watching right away without needing to catch up.

The Superstore Finale fulfilled all of our expectations and more. It’s unusual to see a film’s finale done so well, but Superstore succeeds.