“Supernatural” series Pushed Due to Coronavirus

“Supernatural” lovers will have to wait some time longer to discover how the series ends.

Neither”Supernatural,” nor”The Flash,” nor”Legacies” will probably have the ability to complete their existing seasons in the interval that was initially planned. Each three CW series were one of the hundreds which were made to shut down production because of coronavirus, meaning they had been incapable finish shooting and their period endings have been pushed into an undetermined time afterward in 2020, according to a source near the network.

The March 26 installment of”Legacies,” that was the final to finish shooting before the shutdown, will probably function as the closing for a little while, with sources saying that the strategy is now for the dream drama to go back to complete season 2 after production resumes after this season. By April 16, “Legacies” will probably be substituted in the Thursday 9 p.m. time slot by”From The Dark,” whose season two premiere has been brought forward to fulfill the programming gap.

About the”Flash” front, the DC series has enough episodes finished to continue it May 19, but it too will subsequently go at a hiatus with the expectation of returning to complete season 6 afterward in 2020. Replacing it at the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot will probably be fresh play”Stargirl,” that is changing its premiere date up weekly. “Stargirl” will now premiere 1 day after it debuts digitally on the DC Earth stage, as its electronic debut also moves upward with weekly.

“Supernatural” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb clarified on Twitter earlier this week that the series had filmed during incident 18 of its fifteenth and last season, but its”visual effects and audio branches have closed due to the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can not be completed.” Beginning March 30, episodes of”Supernatural” will soon be substituted by an original episode of”Whose Line Is It Anyway” at the p.m. time slot, followed by a replay of the improv comedy series from 8:30 till 9 p.m.

The system is currently deciding to broadcast every episode of every series that managed to be finished before the shutdown, according to resources, meaning episodes will continue to broadcast as weeks.